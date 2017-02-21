Cardinals have pieces, precedent to handle injury
Gray skies hung over Cardinals camp Wednesday morning, arguably a week late. Alex Reyes ' Tommy John surgery unfortunately falls right in line with the sour spring setbacks that this organization endured with Adam Wainwright , Chris Carpenter , Jason Motte and Jaime Garcia in recent years, though the Cards know they are hardly outliers in this area.
