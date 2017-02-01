Cardinals 25 mins ago 3:37 p.m.Cardinals: Lance Lynn ready to go in 2017
After Tommy John surgery in 2015 and missing the entire 2016 season, Lance Lynn is locked down and ready to go for 2017. After the press conference with Lynn at the Winter Warm-Up, there was no doubt in anybody's mind he was determined to come back strong.
