Braves' Rodriguez to have shoulder surgery, may miss season

Atlanta Braves general manager John ... ATLANTA - Braves general manager John Coppolella said Monday he isn't sure whether it is realistic to hope for a return this season of infielder Sean Rodriguez, who will have shoulder surgery. Rodriguez, who agreed to an $11.5 million, two-year contract with Atlanta in November, hurt his shoulder when a vehicle he was driving was rammed by a stolen police car in Miami on Jan. 28. His wife Giselle and two of their children were hospitalized with injuries she said on her Twitter account were not life-threatening.

