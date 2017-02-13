Braves' Rodriguez to have shoulder surgery, may miss season
In this July 6, 2016, file photo, Pittsburgh Pirates' Sean Rodriguez hits an RBI-single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in St. Louis. Atlanta Braves general manager John Coppolella said Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, he is not sure whether it is realistic to hope for a return this season of Rodriguez who will have shoulder surgery.
