Astros' Altuve, Springer to make Grapefruit League debuts Monday

Houston Astros left fielder Tony Kemp shows a ball during a drill at spring training at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, in West Palm Beach, Florida, Thursday, February 23, 2017. Houston Astros left fielder Tony Kemp shows a ball during a drill at spring training at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, in West Palm Beach, Florida, Thursday, February 23, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.