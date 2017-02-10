Are the Cardinals Bad at Drafting? Depends Who You Ask
Following the hacking penalty Major League Baseball recently handed down, I took to nationwide baseball blogs and websites to get a feel for the general reaction to the punishment. While the idea that Cardinals' losses as a result of the incident serve as a deterrent to other clubs is complete BS, the Cards could have been hit much harder and I'm glad the whole situation can be put behind us.
