Ankiel says he drank vodka before starts to tame anxiety
In this May 10, 2001, file photo, Cardinals starting pitcher Rick Ankiel pitches during a game against the Pirates at Busch Stadium. ST. LOUIS - Rick Ankiel says he drank vodka before his first two starts in 2001 to quell anxiety after throwing five wild pitches in one inning during the previous season's playoffs.
