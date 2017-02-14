5 questions facing Cardinals as camp opens
Activity at the Cardinals' complex on Monday was mostly brief and unstructured, as players who have gotten a head start on spring workouts took care of all their work before the afternoon arrived. Monday marked the club's official report date for pitchers and catchers participating in Major League camp.
