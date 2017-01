Wainwright sings Taylor Swift in shower Hey, Adam Wainwright can sing! The St. Louis Cardinals starter apparently has a sing-off event in... Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2i48h6t Sep 17, 2014; St. Louis, MO, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright celebrates after throwing a complete game shutout against the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium. The Cardinals defeated the Brewers 2-0.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.