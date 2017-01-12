Wainwright ready to sing for Cardinals Care
Adam Wainwright will be trading the mound for the mic on Monday when he hosts his first Big League Impact Sing Off and Karaoke Challenge to raise money for Cardinals Care and other local charities. The event, which is scheduled from 5-8 p.m. CT at the Dave and Buster's location in Maryland Heights, Mo., will feature Wainwright and other St. Louis-area singers competing on stage for a cash prize.
