The Royals have talked to the Cardinals about Matt Adams

The Royals have been fairly inactive this winter, but that may be starting to change as rumors this week report they are interested in starting pitching and they have been linked them to slugger Pedro Alvarez . They acquired outfielder Peter O'Brien from the Diamondbacks as depth on Tuesday, but may be interested in adding another power bat, Matt Adams of the Cardinals, according to USA Today reporter Bob Nightengale.

