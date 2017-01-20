Smith among 5 former Cards to miss ou...

Smith among 5 former Cards to miss out on HOF

19 hrs ago Read more: St. Louis Cardinals

Former Cardinals closer Lee Smith and outfielder Larry Walker each garnered significant support, but both fell short when the Baseball Hall of Fame's Class of 2017 was It was Smith's 15th and final year on the Baseball Writers' Association of America ballot. The 59-year-old, who became baseball's all-time saves leader while wearing a Cardinals uniform in 1993 and held that distinction until 2006, received 151 votes -- well shy of the 75 percent needed for election.

