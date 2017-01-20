Smith among 5 former Cards to miss out on HOF
Former Cardinals closer Lee Smith and outfielder Larry Walker each garnered significant support, but both fell short when the Baseball Hall of Fame's Class of 2017 was It was Smith's 15th and final year on the Baseball Writers' Association of America ballot. The 59-year-old, who became baseball's all-time saves leader while wearing a Cardinals uniform in 1993 and held that distinction until 2006, received 151 votes -- well shy of the 75 percent needed for election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Louis Cardinals.
Add your comments below
St. Louis Cardinals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners claim lefty Kiekhefer from Cardinals
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv...
|Aug '16
|JoT
|1
|Could Cardinals make a change at closer? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|Baffoe: Cardinals' Sour Grapes Over Jason Heywa... (Dec '15)
|May '16
|julie
|3
|Scherzer excels, Zimmerman debuts as Nats tie C... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|1
|Kyle Schwarber powered another long home run, a... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Cardinals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC