Reyes leads 4 Cardinals on Top 100 Prospects list

General manager John Mozeliak's assertion that the Cardinals' farm system is more fertile now than it's been in recent years received supporting evidence on Saturday, when during an MLB Network special, four of the organization's Minor Leaguers were named to MLB Pipeline's Leading that group is right-hander Alex Reyes , who took the sixth overall spot. Reyes also earns the distinction of being the top ranked pitching prospect entering the season.

