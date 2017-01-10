Rejuvenated rotation gives St. Louis hope in NL Central

How Martinez fares at his first goal is likely to impact the second, as is the progress of the rest of St. Louis' revamped pitching staff - one that saw its team ERA balloon from a National League-best 2.94 in 2015 to 4.08 last season. The Cardinals should enter this season with an abundance of starting pitchers, with Lance Lynn and Michael Wacha returning from injuries to join stalwarts like Martinez, Adam Wainwright and Mike Leake.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.