Rays agree to deal with former Rangers closer Shawn Tolleson

JUNE 18: Reliever Shawn Tolleson #37 of the Texas Rangers pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals in the eighth inning at Busch Stadium on June 18, 2016 in St. Louis, Missouri. ST. PETERSBURG - Hoping to add needed depth and experience to their bullpen, the Rays are close to finalizing a deal with former Texas closer Shawn Tolleson.

