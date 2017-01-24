Pirates notebook: New procedures coul...

Pirates notebook: New procedures could lead to speedier recoveries

As more and more players hit the disabled list each year, recent medical procedures involving two pitchers offer a window into a future of reduced healing time. Seth Maness, a free agent who pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals, and Boston Red Sox left-hander Drew Pomeranz both received somewhat experimental treatment within the past several months.

Chicago, IL

