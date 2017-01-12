Oh reportedly to pitch for Korea in W...

Oh reportedly to pitch for Korea in WBC '17

Wednesday

Cardinals closer Seung Hwan Oh has been added to Korea's roster for the 2017 World Baseball Classic, according to a report from Yonhap News Agency Tuesday night. Korea will host Pool A at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul beginning on March 6, when it plays Israel in the tournament's opening game.

