MLB announces game times for 2017 season
Major League Baseball today announced the game times for its master 2017 regular season schedule, which will begin on April 2nd when the Tampa Bay Rays host the New York Yankees at 1:10 p.m. on ESPN. ESPN will continue its expanded Opening Day coverage with the San Francisco Giants at the Arizona Diamondbacks at 4:10 p.m. /1:10 p.m. on ESPN2, followed by "Sunday Night Baseball" on ESPN, featuring the St. Louis Cardinals hosting the World Champion Chicago Cubs at 8:35 p.m. /7:35 p.m. .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.
Add your comments below
St. Louis Cardinals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners claim lefty Kiekhefer from Cardinals
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv...
|Aug '16
|JoT
|1
|Could Cardinals make a change at closer? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|Baffoe: Cardinals' Sour Grapes Over Jason Heywa... (Dec '15)
|May '16
|julie
|3
|Scherzer excels, Zimmerman debuts as Nats tie C... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|1
|Kyle Schwarber powered another long home run, a... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Cardinals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC