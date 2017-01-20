Jung Ho Kang left off South Korea's WBC team amid DUI allegations - Wed, 04 Jan 2017 PST
In this Oct. 1, 2016 file photo, Pittsburgh Pirates' Jung Ho Kang rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in St. Louis. Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Jung Ho Kang has been left off South Korea's roster for the World Baseball Classic while he remains subject to a criminal investigation into allegations that he fled the scene after crashing a car into a guardrail while driving under the influence of alcohol.
