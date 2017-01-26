Garcia aims for more than bench role ...

Garcia aims for more than bench role in '17

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: St. Louis Cardinals

As the Cardinals prepare for coming Spring Training competition and regular-season roles, plenty of questions surrounding the infield still persist. Will Jhonny Peralta or Jedd Gyorko win the starting job at third? Is this the year Kolten Wong turns potential into production? How will Matt Carpenter settle in as an everyday first baseman? And what's the ceiling for Aledmys Diaz ? But while these questions have emerged as frequent topics of debate throughout the offseason, there's another that has been largely ignored: How will Greg Garcia fit into that infield mix? Though he distinguished himself as one of baseball's best pinch-hitters last season, Garcia garners little attention for how his presence could impact the 2017 team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Louis Cardinals.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Louis Cardinals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mariners claim lefty Kiekhefer from Cardinals Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... Aug '16 JoT 1
News Could Cardinals make a change at closer? (Jun '16) Jun '16 P Funk 1
News St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16) Jun '16 P Funk 1
News Baffoe: Cardinals' Sour Grapes Over Jason Heywa... (Dec '15) May '16 julie 3
News Scherzer excels, Zimmerman debuts as Nats tie C... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 1
News Kyle Schwarber powered another long home run, a... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
See all St. Louis Cardinals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Louis Cardinals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Wikileaks
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,137 • Total comments across all topics: 278,286,382

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC