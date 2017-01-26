Garcia aims for more than bench role in '17
As the Cardinals prepare for coming Spring Training competition and regular-season roles, plenty of questions surrounding the infield still persist. Will Jhonny Peralta or Jedd Gyorko win the starting job at third? Is this the year Kolten Wong turns potential into production? How will Matt Carpenter settle in as an everyday first baseman? And what's the ceiling for Aledmys Diaz ? But while these questions have emerged as frequent topics of debate throughout the offseason, there's another that has been largely ignored: How will Greg Garcia fit into that infield mix? Though he distinguished himself as one of baseball's best pinch-hitters last season, Garcia garners little attention for how his presence could impact the 2017 team.
