Former Rock baseball star re-signs with MLB team

Despite swirling trade rumors and questions about his role with the team, former SRU slugger Matt Adams signed a one-year, $2.8 million contract with the St. Louis Cardinals to avoid arbitration on Jan. 12. Adams is under the Cardinal's team control until 2019 when he is set to hit free agency. Adams has found success in professional baseball since his three years at The Rock.

