Former Rock baseball star re-signs wi...

Former Rock baseball star re-signs with MLB team

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Rocket

Despite swirling trade rumors and questions about his role with the team, former SRU slugger Matt Adams signed a one-year, $2.8 million contract with the St. Louis Cardinals to avoid arbitration on Jan. 12. Adams is under the Cardinal's team control until 2019 when he is set to hit free agency. Adams has found success in professional baseball since his three years at The Rock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Rocket.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Louis Cardinals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mariners claim lefty Kiekhefer from Cardinals Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... Aug '16 JoT 1
News Could Cardinals make a change at closer? (Jun '16) Jun '16 P Funk 1
News St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16) Jun '16 P Funk 1
News Baffoe: Cardinals' Sour Grapes Over Jason Heywa... (Dec '15) May '16 julie 3
News Scherzer excels, Zimmerman debuts as Nats tie C... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 1
News Kyle Schwarber powered another long home run, a... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
See all St. Louis Cardinals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Louis Cardinals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,180 • Total comments across all topics: 278,299,996

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC