Diaz highlights Cardinals' visit Friday
Aledmys Diaz of the Cardinals hits a three-run home run during a June 4, 2016, game against the Giants at Busch Stadium. St. Louis infielder Aledmys Diaz is one of the current players scheduled to attend the Cardinals Caravan stop Friday in Jefferson City.
St. Louis Cardinals Discussions
|Mariners claim lefty Kiekhefer from Cardinals
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv...
|Aug '16
|JoT
|1
|Could Cardinals make a change at closer? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|Baffoe: Cardinals' Sour Grapes Over Jason Heywa... (Dec '15)
|May '16
|julie
|3
|Scherzer excels, Zimmerman debuts as Nats tie C... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|1
|Kyle Schwarber powered another long home run, a... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
