Crane in Missouri Sports HOF Class of 2017

Astros owner Jim Crane, a St. Louis native who was a star pitcher that helped the University of Central Missouri to the NCAA Division II College World Series, will be inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame on Sunday in Springfield, Mo. Among those being inducted with Crane are former St. Louis Cardinals speedster Vince Coleman, former Kansas City Royals outfielder Amos Otis and former Chiefs quarterback Bill Kenney, along with the Central Missouri baseball program.

