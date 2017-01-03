Cohen Acts to Eliminate Electoral College
U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen of Memphis introduced Thursday, Jan. 5, in Washington a constitutional amendment that would abolish the Electoral College and make possible the direct election of the president and vice president by popular vote. "Electors were supposed to be people with good judgment who were trusted with picking a qualified president and vice president on behalf of the people," he added.
