Carpenter, Reyes commit to play in Classic
Two more members of the Cardinals' organization are poised to play in the World Baseball Classic, as infielder Matt Carpenter and top prospect Alex Reyes both recently accepted invitations to join as first-time Classic participants. Carpenter said he was approached by the U.S. team about three weeks ago and accepted the offer without hesitation.
