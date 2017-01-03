Carpenter, Reyes commit to play in Cl...

Carpenter, Reyes commit to play in Classic

Read more: St. Louis Cardinals

Two more members of the Cardinals' organization are poised to play in the World Baseball Classic, as infielder Matt Carpenter and top prospect Alex Reyes both recently accepted invitations to join as first-time Classic participants. Carpenter said he was approached by the U.S. team about three weeks ago and accepted the offer without hesitation.

Chicago, IL

