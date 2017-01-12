Cards' Harris, Gonzales healthy, read...

Cards' Harris, Gonzales healthy, ready to compete

Read more: St. Louis Cardinals

Marco Gonzales and Mitch Harris , a pair of pitchers who had their 2016 seasons scrapped due to injury, are both positioned to be at or near the end of their rehab programs when the Cardinals open Spring Training next month. Harris, who underwent a repair on his right elbow ligament in June, is closer to that endpoint and expects to be throwing uninhibited by the end of the month.

