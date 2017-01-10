Cards announce Spring Training broadcast schedule
All but one of the Cardinals' 32 Grapefruit League games will be broadcast or streamed online this year, the organization announced on Tuesday. Fifteen games will be televised on FOX Sports Midwest, which will also stream those games live on its FOX Sports GO app and at FOXSportsGo.com.
