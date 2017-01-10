Cardinals lose top 2 picks, must pay Astros $2M for hacking

Major League Baseball has ordered the St. Louis Cardinals to forfeit their top two picks in this year's amateur draft and pay Houston $2 million as compensation for hacking the Astros email system and scouting database. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred banned former St. Louis scouting executive Christopher Correa for life on Monday and stripped the Cardinals of the 56th and 75th draft choices in June.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.