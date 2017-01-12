Cardinals, DH Matt Adams agree to $2.8 million contract
After the Houston Texans secured a spot in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs with a wild-card win Saturday over the Oakland Raiders, there was a trend among many Texans fans on social media that I found peculiar - their rooting interest in Sunday's Miami Dolphins at Pittsburgh Steelers wild-card game. Friday night, the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual event and meeting at Moody Gardens Convention Center.
St. Louis Cardinals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners claim lefty Kiekhefer from Cardinals
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv...
|Aug '16
|JoT
|1
|Could Cardinals make a change at closer? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|Baffoe: Cardinals' Sour Grapes Over Jason Heywa... (Dec '15)
|May '16
|julie
|3
|Scherzer excels, Zimmerman debuts as Nats tie C... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|1
|Kyle Schwarber powered another long home run, a... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
