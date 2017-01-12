Cardinals Caravan won't stop in Champaign
Severe winter weather forecasted in the area the weekend has forced the cancellation of the Cardinals Caravan stop in Champaign. Cardinals officials said the event, set for noon Friday at the I Hotel and Conference Center, was canceled out of concern for the safety of players, staff and fans.
