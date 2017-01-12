Cardinals cancel Caravan stops for Friday, Saturday
Forecasts predicting a winter storm and icy conditions around the region prompted the Cardinals to cancel all of their scheduled Caravan stops for Friday and Saturday. The organization announced the cancellation of the 14 stops on Thursday evening, less than 24 hours before freezing rain is expected to move into the St. Louis area.
