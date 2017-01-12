Cardinals 6 mins ago 8:50 p.m.Kolten Wong: "2016 was a wakeup call"

Cardinals 6 mins ago 8:50 p.m.Kolten ...

Kolten Wong: "2016 was a wakeup call"

Out of all the players to walk into the media room at the Hyatt Regency Hotel on Sunday, second baseman Kolten Wong was easily the most blunt about what has to happen in 2017. He was fired up and very candid about a 2016 season that represented a "wakeup call" for the young player.

