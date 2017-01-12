Cardinal Caravan Cancels Several Stop...

Cardinal Caravan Cancels Several Stops, Including Champaign

A planned four-day, 21-city tour by the St. Louis Cardinals is having to cancel a number of stops this weekend, beginning Friday. The caravan, which bring a players, coaches, and known personalities within the organization, will not make 14 of those scheduled stop due to "a winter storm and icy conditions."

