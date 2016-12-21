Blues are St. Louis proud in Winter Classic
Three months before the Cardinals open the 2017 season with a primetime home game against the rival Cubs, Busch Stadium served as the epicenter for another St. Louis-Chicago showdown on Monday afternoon. In a spectacle that brought together the city's two professional sports teams, the Cardinals lent their stadium to the Blues and Blackhawks for the National Hockey League's ninth Winter Classic.
