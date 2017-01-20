Blues 25 mins ago 12:21 p.m.Yadi bobbleheads being given out at Blues game

Blues 25 mins ago 12:21 p.m.Yadi bobb...

Yadi bobbleheads being given out at Blues game

Read more: KSDK-TV Saint Louis

It represents the best of St. Louis sports-- Yadier Molina wearing a Cardinals cap and a Blues jersey. That's what's going to be featured on a bobblehead given out for Cardinals theme night with the St. Louis Blues in March.

