BenFred's 5: Difficult path to Hall for Molina? What about Rolen?

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina tracks a pop-up behind the plate during a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Chris Lee, [email protected] Cardinals third baseman Scott Rolen reacts after hitting an RBI single in Game 5 of the 2006 World Series.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.