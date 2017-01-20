Autograph tickets on sale for Winter Warm-Up

Autograph tickets for this month's Cardinals Winter Warm-Up went on sale Wednesday and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis until the limited supply runs out. More than 60 current and former players and coaches are scheduled to attend the organization's annual fan fest, which will be held from Jan. 14-16 at the Hyatt Regency St. Louis at the Arch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Louis Cardinals.