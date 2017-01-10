Astros awarded Cardinals' first two Draft picks
The Astros have been awarded the Cardinals' first two picks in this year's Draft as a result of the illegal breach of the Astros' baseball operations database by a former baseball operations employee of the Cardinals, Christopher Correa. Commissioner Rob Manfred made the ruling on Monday.
