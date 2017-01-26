As MLB ruling nears, new details of C...

As MLB ruling nears, new details of Cardinals' hacking of Astros

A federal judge has unsealed details about former St. Louis Cardinals executive Chris Correa's hacking of the Astros' e-mail and player evaluation databases, clearing the way for Major League Baseball to impose sanctions against the Cardinals as soon as this week. Three documents entered into court records but made public by U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes on Thursday reveal new information regarding Correa's intrusions, for which the former Cardinals scouting director is serving a 46-month sentence in federal prison after pleading guilty in January 2016 to five counts of unauthorized access to a protected computer.

