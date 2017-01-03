5 arb-eligible Cardinals remain unsigned
Though it's been more than a month since the Cardinals tendered contracts to the arbitration-eligible players they wished to retain, all five of those players remain unsigned as arbitration hearings loom later this month. That's not an unusual pace for the organization, which prefers to complete the bulk of its transactions and roster movement before turning its attention more fully to wrapping up these arbitration cases.
