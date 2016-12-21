Wong makes commitment to St. Louis, adjusts to new challenges
At the end of the most maddening summer of baseball he's ever had, Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong left Busch Stadium in October with a list of things he wanted to do this winter, from unplugging for a break to unwinding his swing. A native of Hawaii, Wong heard it would be a chilly winter in St. Louis, and seeing as he had less experience in the snow than he has in center field, he wanted to be prepared.
