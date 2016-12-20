Sources: Gregerson to pitch for Team USA
Astros right-hander Luke Gregerson will pitch for Team USA in the 2017 World Baseball Classic, sources told MLB.com's Jon Paul Morosi on Tuesday. Sources also told Morosi that Cardinals infielder Matt Carpenter has been offered a spot on the team but that he has yet to commit.
