Scott Darling Trolls St. Louis Fans With Cubs-Themed Mask
The Chicago Cubs won't be able to take the field as World Series champions until April against the St. Louis Cardinals, but that isn't stopping one member of the Chicago Blackhawks from rubbing the title in the nose of fans in the Gateway City. That player is Blackhawks goaltender Scott Darling, and his mask for this season's Winter Classic, to be played at Busch Stadium on Jan. 2, is an homage to the title-winning Cubs.
