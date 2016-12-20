Pipeline Inbox: Comparing Swanson to Jeter
My first step was putting together a personal list of the 50 best prospects, and here are a few random observations from my rankings: The clear top three guys for me are White Sox second baseman Yoan Moncada , Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres and Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi , in that order ... I listed only five pitchers in my top 32, starting with Cardinals right-hander Alex Reyes at No. 9 ... prospects not on the current Top 100 who made my top 50: Blue Jays third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Cardinals catcher Carson Kelly ... next on my list at No.
