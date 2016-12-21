Murray turns Cardinals hat into alley...

Murray turns Cardinals hat into alley cap

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 31 Read more: NWAonline

Jon Hamm, the former Mad Men star and well-known fan of the Chicago Cubs' most bitter rival, the St. Louis Cardinals, was in the Wrigley Field seats wearing a St. Louis cap during all the World Series games in Chicago. In this Dec. 4, 2015, file photo, Bill Murray gestures prior to receiving an award for his contribution to acting, during th... In this March 20, 2013 file photo, "Mad Men" star Jon Hamm poses at the season six premiere of the drama series at the Direct... It turns out Bill Murray, the comedy movie star who is so famous a Cubs fan that he partied in the clubhouse after the Game 7 victory, wasn't giving Hamm a pass for his cap.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Louis Cardinals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mariners claim lefty Kiekhefer from Cardinals Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... Aug '16 JoT 1
News Could Cardinals make a change at closer? (Jun '16) Jun '16 P Funk 1
News St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16) Jun '16 P Funk 1
News Baffoe: Cardinals' Sour Grapes Over Jason Heywa... (Dec '15) May '16 julie 3
News Scherzer excels, Zimmerman debuts as Nats tie C... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 1
News Kyle Schwarber powered another long home run, a... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
See all St. Louis Cardinals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Louis Cardinals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,443 • Total comments across all topics: 277,563,756

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC