Murray turns Cardinals hat into alley cap
Jon Hamm, the former Mad Men star and well-known fan of the Chicago Cubs' most bitter rival, the St. Louis Cardinals, was in the Wrigley Field seats wearing a St. Louis cap during all the World Series games in Chicago. In this Dec. 4, 2015, file photo, Bill Murray gestures prior to receiving an award for his contribution to acting, during th... In this March 20, 2013 file photo, "Mad Men" star Jon Hamm poses at the season six premiere of the drama series at the Direct... It turns out Bill Murray, the comedy movie star who is so famous a Cubs fan that he partied in the clubhouse after the Game 7 victory, wasn't giving Hamm a pass for his cap.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
St. Louis Cardinals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners claim lefty Kiekhefer from Cardinals
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv...
|Aug '16
|JoT
|1
|Could Cardinals make a change at closer? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|Baffoe: Cardinals' Sour Grapes Over Jason Heywa... (Dec '15)
|May '16
|julie
|3
|Scherzer excels, Zimmerman debuts as Nats tie C... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|1
|Kyle Schwarber powered another long home run, a... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
