Longtime Cardinal Gagliano passes away at 74

Thursday Dec 22

Former big leaguer Phil Gagliano passed away of cardiac arrest at his home in Branson, Mo., on Tuesday, according to a report from the Associated Press. He was 74. Gagliano played for four clubs over a 12-year career, spending a bulk of his playing days with the Cardinals, for whom he played in two World Series, in 1967 and '68.

Chicago, IL

