Last three AL pennant winners and the St. Louis Cardinals get competitive balance picks

Competitive Balance draft picks are additional draft picks, occurring at the end of the first and second rounds of the Rule 4 draft each summer, given to clubs with the 10 lowest revenues and in the 10 smallest markets. They used to be determined by lottery, but now, with the new Collective Bargaining Agreement, they are determined via formula in which revenue and winning percentage are mashed up and an order is determined ranking the allegedly poor sisters of Major League Baseball.

