Last three AL pennant winners and the...

Last three AL pennant winners and the St. Louis Cardinals get competitive balance picks

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: MSNBC

Competitive Balance draft picks are additional draft picks, occurring at the end of the first and second rounds of the Rule 4 draft each summer, given to clubs with the 10 lowest revenues and in the 10 smallest markets. They used to be determined by lottery, but now, with the new Collective Bargaining Agreement, they are determined via formula in which revenue and winning percentage are mashed up and an order is determined ranking the allegedly poor sisters of Major League Baseball.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Louis Cardinals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mariners claim lefty Kiekhefer from Cardinals Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... Aug '16 JoT 1
News Could Cardinals make a change at closer? (Jun '16) Jun '16 P Funk 1
News St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16) Jun '16 P Funk 1
News Baffoe: Cardinals' Sour Grapes Over Jason Heywa... (Dec '15) May '16 julie 3
News Scherzer excels, Zimmerman debuts as Nats tie C... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 1
News Kyle Schwarber powered another long home run, a... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
See all St. Louis Cardinals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Louis Cardinals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,329 • Total comments across all topics: 277,319,086

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC