Last three AL pennant winners and the St. Louis Cardinals get competitive balance picks
Competitive Balance draft picks are additional draft picks, occurring at the end of the first and second rounds of the Rule 4 draft each summer, given to clubs with the 10 lowest revenues and in the 10 smallest markets. They used to be determined by lottery, but now, with the new Collective Bargaining Agreement, they are determined via formula in which revenue and winning percentage are mashed up and an order is determined ranking the allegedly poor sisters of Major League Baseball.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.
Add your comments below
St. Louis Cardinals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners claim lefty Kiekhefer from Cardinals
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv...
|Aug '16
|JoT
|1
|Could Cardinals make a change at closer? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|Baffoe: Cardinals' Sour Grapes Over Jason Heywa... (Dec '15)
|May '16
|julie
|3
|Scherzer excels, Zimmerman debuts as Nats tie C... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|1
|Kyle Schwarber powered another long home run, a... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Cardinals Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC