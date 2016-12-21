Kelly, Weaver Cards' best Minor Leaguers
Though both Carson Kelly and Luke Weaver finished the 2016 season on the big league roster, the standout seasons that got them to St. Louis have earned the prospects organizational honors. Kelly, a converted catcher, was named the Cardinals' Minor League Player of the Year on Thursday, while the right-handed Weaver took home Pitcher of the Year honors.
