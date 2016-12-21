Final wind-turbine rule permits thous...

Final wind-turbine rule permits thousands of eagle deaths

Wednesday Dec 14

In this May 9, 2013 file photo, Solomon, a golden eagle, perches on a branch at the Sulphur Creek Nature Center in Hayward, Calif. The Obama administration on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, finalized a that lets wind-energy companies operate high-speed turbines for up to 30 years _ even if means killing or injuring thousands of federally protected bald and golden eagles.According to keepers, a wind turbine near the Altamont Pass severed a portion of Solomon's left wing in 2000 leaving him unable to fly or survive in the wild.

Chicago, IL

