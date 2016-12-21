Final wind-turbine rule permits thousands of eagle deaths
In this file photo, Solomon, a golden eagle, perches on a branch at the Sulphur Creek Nature Center in Hayward The Obama administration on Wednesday finalized a that lets wind-energy companies operate high-speed turbines for up to 30 years - even if means killing or injuring thousands of federally protected bald and golden eagles.According to keepers, a wind turbine near the Altamont Pass severed a portion of Solomon's left wing in 2000 leaving him unable to fly or survive in the wild. In this photo taken a bald eagle is seen before the start of a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers in St. Louis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.
Add your comments below
St. Louis Cardinals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners claim lefty Kiekhefer from Cardinals
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv...
|Aug '16
|JoT
|1
|Could Cardinals make a change at closer? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|Baffoe: Cardinals' Sour Grapes Over Jason Heywa... (Dec '15)
|May '16
|julie
|3
|Scherzer excels, Zimmerman debuts as Nats tie C... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|1
|Kyle Schwarber powered another long home run, a... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Cardinals Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC