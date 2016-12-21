Final wind-turbine rule permits thousands of eagle deaths

In this file photo, Solomon, a golden eagle, perches on a branch at the Sulphur Creek Nature Center in Hayward The Obama administration on Wednesday finalized a that lets wind-energy companies operate high-speed turbines for up to 30 years - even if means killing or injuring thousands of federally protected bald and golden eagles.According to keepers, a wind turbine near the Altamont Pass severed a portion of Solomon's left wing in 2000 leaving him unable to fly or survive in the wild. In this photo taken a bald eagle is seen before the start of a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers in St. Louis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.